Lexington native pulls for chin-up record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington business owner is on a mission.

Brendan Kelly is trying to set the record for the most chin-ups in a 24-hour period.

"I've also been overlooked my entire life, so I just said I'm going to start doing stuff that people can't believe is possible," Kelly said. "Going to try and get in that 7,000 range. I don't want to just beat it, I want to smack it."

He wants to go for 7,000 chin-ups. The current record is 5,340, which was set last year in the United Kingdom.

"At about 1,500 is when the pain to the hand starts coming in," Kelly said. "Currently right now I feel like I have a broken pinky."

He continues to fight through the pain. He reached the halfway point to the record after about eight hours.

"I used to struggle to do 100 in a day and I'd be sore for about two or three days off just 100," he said. "Now I can do 1,000 in under two hours pretty easily."

He owns the Ultimate Ninja Gym in Lexington and is a five-time contestant on NBC's American Ninja Warrior. With his friends watching, he's hoping to inspire his community.

"I just want to be a light here in Lexington to show people what happens when you actually go for things and stop quitting," he said. "That's the real thing -- you have too many quitters in this world today. I do these goals for a reason to show people you can do whatever you want as long as you put time and effort into what your goal requires."

There are cameras capturing each chin-up and also how many he has done so far to make sure the record is documented for the Guinness Book of World Records.