Lexington native who had beer thrown at her during comedy set makes late night debut

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky comedian who went viral after having a beer thrown at her made her late-night TV debut yesterday.
Lexington native Ariel Elias was invited to come on Jimmy Kimmel Live to do a comedy set.
She sported a yellow Kentucky shirt while on the show.
Watch @JimmyKimmelLive tonight pic.twitter.com/YdOSq1fivU— Ariel Elias (@Ariel_Comedy) October 25, 2022
Her full set can be viewed here:
Here's the set! https://t.co/QV2LgCTJ0r— Ariel Elias (@Ariel_Comedy) October 25, 2022
Elias said she was asked if her career had gotten a bump from all the publicity surrounding the viral video.
After my set, Jimmy Kimmel asked if my career had gotten a bump from all this. I was like, yeah, actually, I just did Kimmel.— Ariel Elias (@Ariel_Comedy) October 25, 2022