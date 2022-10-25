Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington native who had beer thrown at her during comedy set makes late night debut

Ariel Elias
ArielEliasComedy.com
Ariel Elias
Posted at 5:11 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 17:27:08-04

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky comedian who went viral after having a beer thrown at her made her late-night TV debut yesterday.

Lexington native Ariel Elias was invited to come on Jimmy Kimmel Live to do a comedy set.

She sported a yellow Kentucky shirt while on the show.

Her full set can be viewed here:

Elias said she was asked if her career had gotten a bump from all the publicity surrounding the viral video.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.