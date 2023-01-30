Watch Now
Lexington officials: Overnight weather may impact Tuesday morning commute

Posted at 4:29 PM, Jan 30, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — City of Lexington officials are warning drivers of a potentially challenging Tuesday morning commute due to overnight weather conditions.

Officials say that the wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected to arrive in central Kentucky late tonight. There may be enough precipitation to create slick roads and black ice.

City workers will report at 8 p.m. tonight to begin pre-treating bridges and roads.

Officials want to remind drivers that bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, and parking lots will freeze before roadways. Drivers are encouraged to drive slowly and increase following distance.

Lexington Emergency Weather Plan

The city's Office of Homeless Prevention and Intervention is activating the Emergency Winter Weather Plan tonight through Wednesday morning to expand shelter services and free transportation to shelters. Call the Lexington Police Department non-emergency number at (859)-258-3600 if you see someone who may need shelter.

Staying Informed

Stay updated on the latest weather conditions by visiting our weather page at https://www.lex18.com/weather and tuning into LEX 18 News tonight through tomorrow.

For information on wrecks, road closures, and icy spots, check our social pages on Twitter and Facebook. You can also check the City's Twitter accounts at @lexwrecks and @lexkypolice.

