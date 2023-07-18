Lexington organization 'Colors of Promise' helps women of color navigate breast cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2012, Vanessa Webb-Brown was diagnosed with breast cancer. She says she found a lump years before she was scheduled to start mammograms. She says it's the scariest news you can get.

"I got the call when I was at work, and so I just had to take a moment. My sister worked right over at VA so I actually walked from UK to VA and in that time frame I was thinking, what am I gonna do?” says Webb-Brown.

Now, more than 10 years later she's survived her diagnosis. In 2013, she joined a Lexington-based organization, Colors of Promise, which helps spread awareness about breast cancer in women of color.

Webb-Brown says, "A group of ladies came together because they saw a need because African-American women, we have a need to kind of discuss and talk to someone, have resources about what to do if we find lumps or breast cancer."

She says that nearly everyone knows someone that's been impacted by breast cancer. The National Breast Cancer Foundation says that 1 in 8 women will experience breast cancer in their lifetime. During those moments, Webb-Brown says that support means everything.

She explains, "If you have that support system to help you, if you have someone that's behind you that has your back, then it's less scary."

The National Breast Cancer Foundation says, with the exception of skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women -- and only around 15% of women diagnosed have a family history. Colors of Promise also teaches women of color to advocate for themselves and their health.

"You could just come in and if you had some issues or you had some problems, if you had some problems with a doctor if you had questions or you felt like, you weren't being heard or seen, then we could be that for you,” says Webb-Brown.

Statistics show that Black women are 40% more likely than white women, to die from breast cancer and have the lowest 5-year relative survival rate of any racial or ethnic group. Colors of Promise encourages others to join their fight and raise awareness through programs like Pink the Pews and the Pink Out fundraiser. She says that education is the best way to spread awareness.

Colors of Promise

Weeb-Brown says, "The only way that we can conquer this I think is by joining together."

This group is looking to provide life-changing support, to women that need it the most. For more information on Colors of Promise or on how to donate or volunteer you can check them out on social media and at www.colorsofpromiselexky.org or you can email colorsofpromiselexky@gmail.com.