Lexington parking meter rates and hours of enforcement to increase in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parking meter rates and hours of enforcement will soon increase in Lexington starting January 3, 2023, according to the Lexington and Fayette County Parking Authority.

This will be the first increase since 2019 and the first meter enforcement change since 2008, the same year that LFCPA introduced the LEXPARK program.

Meter rates will increase as follows:



Areas that are $0.50 per hour will change to $0.75.

Areas that are $1.00 per hour will change to $1.50.

Areas that are $1.50 per hour will change to $2.00.

Meter enforcement hours will change to Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., while LFCPA will continue to offer free parking all day on Sundays, as well as after 9:00 p.m. other days.

According to LFCPA, the goal for the increase is to improve the distance and flow of customer parking for downtown businesses, as well as help, meet the new sales tax that requires a 6% tax on parking services.

The increase in rates comes with the dire need for funds to help with repairs, maintenance, and security for the parking areas.

LFCPA maintains a total of four garages, along with 1,208 meter spaces, which receives no funding from taxpayers and in the past five years has invested over $5.6 million for improvements to the areas to improve parking for residents and visitors in Lexington.