Lexington parks and facilities closing due to freezing conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Parks and Recreation announced on Friday numerous closures, delays, and cancellations of programs and facilities for the upcoming weekend.

Listed below are the current schedule alterations:

Dunbar, Castlewood, and Tates Creek Community Centers will be closing early on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Kenwick Community Center will be closed all day Friday

Dunbar Community Center will be closed on Jan. 19

The Charlotte Basketball League at Dunbar and Castlewood Community Centers will be closed on Jan. 19

All city golf courses will be closed through the weekend, Jan. 19 and 20

LexArts Hop, including exhibits at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, has been postponed until Jan. 26

Raven Run Sanctuary will be closed on Jan. 19

The Owl Prowl on Sunday, Jan. 20, and the New Year Thru Hike III on Jan. 21 have been canceled

The Explore More Outdoors and Better Than You Found It programs on Jan. 20 at Jacobson Park have been canceled

The Lexington Black History Guided Walk for Jan. 21 has been postponed until Mar. 30

For more information, you can visit lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates [lexingtonky.gov].

