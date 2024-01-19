Lexington parks and facilities closing due to freezing conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Parks and Recreation announced on Friday numerous closures, delays, and cancellations of programs and facilities for the upcoming weekend.
Listed below are the current schedule alterations:
- Dunbar, Castlewood, and Tates Creek Community Centers will be closing early on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
- Kenwick Community Center will be closed all day Friday
- Dunbar Community Center will be closed on Jan. 19
- The Charlotte Basketball League at Dunbar and Castlewood Community Centers will be closed on Jan. 19
- All city golf courses will be closed through the weekend, Jan. 19 and 20
- LexArts Hop, including exhibits at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, has been postponed until Jan. 26
- Raven Run Sanctuary will be closed on Jan. 19
- The Owl Prowl on Sunday, Jan. 20, and the New Year Thru Hike III on Jan. 21 have been canceled
- The Explore More Outdoors and Better Than You Found It programs on Jan. 20 at Jacobson Park have been canceled
- The Lexington Black History Guided Walk for Jan. 21 has been postponed until Mar. 30
For more information, you can visit lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates [lexingtonky.gov].