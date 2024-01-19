Watch Now
Lexington parks and facilities closing due to freezing conditions

James Crisp/AP
James Crisp/AP
Traffic was sparse on East Vine St. in downtown Lexington, Ky., Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jan 19, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Parks and Recreation announced on Friday numerous closures, delays, and cancellations of programs and facilities for the upcoming weekend.

Listed below are the current schedule alterations:

  • Dunbar, Castlewood, and Tates Creek Community Centers will be closing early on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
  • Kenwick Community Center will be closed all day Friday
  • Dunbar Community Center will be closed on Jan. 19
  • The Charlotte Basketball League at Dunbar and Castlewood Community Centers will be closed on Jan. 19
  • All city golf courses will be closed through the weekend, Jan. 19 and 20
  • LexArts Hop, including exhibits at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, has been postponed until Jan. 26
  • Raven Run Sanctuary will be closed on Jan. 19
  • The Owl Prowl on Sunday, Jan. 20, and the New Year Thru Hike III on Jan. 21 have been canceled
  • The Explore More Outdoors and Better Than You Found It programs on Jan. 20 at Jacobson Park have been canceled
  • The Lexington Black History Guided Walk for Jan. 21 has been postponed until Mar. 30

For more information, you can visit lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates [lexingtonky.gov].

