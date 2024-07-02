Lexington pastor arrested, facing sexual abuse and exploitation charges involving a minor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington pastor was arrested and is facing sexual abuse and exploitation charges involving a minor.

According to an arrest citation, Zachary King consented to an interview with a Lexington Police Department detective, in which he stated that he had "engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor over the course of the last year and a half."

The citation goes on to state that King told the detective that he had "sexual intercourse with the minor starting at age 15 in January 2023, continuing until April 2024."

During the interview, the citation says he also admitted to having "sexual intercourse in the minor's home, at his residence, and at the church where he was a former pastor."

King resigned from his position at the church after being confronted by other church staff regarding the allegations, according to the citation.

The citation also states that King told the detective that he would call and message the minor using "Snapchat and WhatsApp" to arrange the meetups as well as "receive sexually explicit images of the minor."

LEX 18 discovered past video sermons on YouTube that show King was a pastor at LexCity Church in Lexington.

He is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with the following:



procuring or promoting use of minor by electronic means

first-degree rape

first-degree sodomy

third-degree rape

third-degree sodomy

first-degree sexual abuse

King will be arraigned at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.