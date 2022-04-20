Lexington pediatrician seeing increased cases of stomach bug

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you've had the stomach bug, you know it's one of the most uncomfortable and annoying illnesses.

Right now, some doctors in Lexington say they're seeing a rapid increase in patients coming through trying to fight the bug.

"It seems like the past few weeks, since spring break, we've seen a whole lot of GI bugs," said Dr. Beth Hawes, a pediatrician at Commonwealth Pediatrics.

Hawse says just on Tuesday along, she had eight to 10 patients with this type of bug.

"Multiply that times four providers, times five days a week,: she said. "It's a lot."

Parents tell LEX 18 they've noticed fewer kids at baseball games and even at school.

"Vomiting and diarrhea bugs, belly pain, fever, any combination of those three and we're seeing many, many cases every single day," Hawes said.

This is typically spread because the person carrying the virus might not wash their hands, then touch something else. Another person touches the same thing and puts his or her hands near their mouth.

"Wiping down tables in the classroom, if you have a sick child at home, wiping down remotes, wiping down phones," said Hawes.

Some of the best things to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe include the easy basics we were taught from a young age. You should clean commonly touched surfaces, wash your hands with soap and water, and keep your hands out of your mouth.

"That's what our moms told us when I was a little kid," Hawes said. "That advice has not changed."