Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington Philharmonic announces next music director

Mélisse Brunet.jpg
Photo Credit: Cecelia Shearon
Mélisse Brunet.jpg
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 11:04:27-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Philharmonic announced Mélisse Brunet as their next music director following a national three-year search, which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brunet is the first woman to hold the position since LexPhil's foundin in 1961. She officially assumes the role during the 2022-23 season with an initial term of five years.

Brunet was the guest conductor for LexPhil’s May 2022 concert Beyond the Sky. During this last-minute guest conducting gig, LexPhil leaders and members recognized her genuine connection with the musicians. This lead to her consideration as a candidate for the position.

She will conduct her first LexPhil concert, a program entitled Limitless, at the Singletary Center for the Arts in October.

A native of Paris, France, Brunet is also the Director of Orchestral Studies at the University of Iowa-School of Music.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!