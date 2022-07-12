Lexington Philharmonic announces next music director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Philharmonic announced Mélisse Brunet as their next music director following a national three-year search, which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brunet is the first woman to hold the position since LexPhil's foundin in 1961. She officially assumes the role during the 2022-23 season with an initial term of five years.

Brunet was the guest conductor for LexPhil’s May 2022 concert Beyond the Sky. During this last-minute guest conducting gig, LexPhil leaders and members recognized her genuine connection with the musicians. This lead to her consideration as a candidate for the position.

She will conduct her first LexPhil concert, a program entitled Limitless, at the Singletary Center for the Arts in October.

A native of Paris, France, Brunet is also the Director of Orchestral Studies at the University of Iowa-School of Music.