Lexington Pizza Week returns for all pizza lovers, runs through Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're a fan of pizza, you're going to love this week in Lexington.

It's Lexington Pizza Week, a week-long celebration of pizzerias across the city.

15 restaurants are participating this year, and each one is offering two unique, off-menu slices or small pizzas for just $6.

Rise Up Pizza in the Greyline Station is one of the restaurants taking part. They're offering "The Sell Out" and the "We Can Pickle That" pizza.

Smiley Pete Publishing

The pizzas are only available this week. You can find a full list of participating restaurants and their offerings here.