Watch
News

Actions

Lexington Pizza Week returns for all pizza lovers, runs through Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
Smiley Pete Publishing
thumbnail_LaRosa's.jpg
Posted at 8:09 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 20:09:38-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're a fan of pizza, you're going to love this week in Lexington.

It's Lexington Pizza Week, a week-long celebration of pizzerias across the city.

15 restaurants are participating this year, and each one is offering two unique, off-menu slices or small pizzas for just $6.

Rise Up Pizza in the Greyline Station is one of the restaurants taking part. They're offering "The Sell Out" and the "We Can Pickle That" pizza.

Pizzas.jpg

The pizzas are only available this week. You can find a full list of participating restaurants and their offerings here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps