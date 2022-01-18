Lexington plans to host St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival this year

LEXINGOTN, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a two-year hiatus, the Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival is planning to return in 2022.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Lexington.

The celebration begins at 10:45 a.m. Saturday with the “Blessing of the Keg” at the Alltech tents at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse, which kicks off a free festival with entertainment from Irish dancers and musicians, as well as food and craft vendors from throughout the region.

This year the Shamrock Shuffle will be held at Fasig-Tipton.

Applications for parade participants, concessions, and festival vendors can be found online here.

Concession vendor applications are due by February 11. Applications for vendors for the Irish festival are due February 21. Parade entry forms are due by March 1.

The parade celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2019, which was the last time the event was held in-person. After canceling the parade in 2020, the Bluegrass Irish Society hosted a virtual event in 2021, featuring videos from parade and festival participants.

