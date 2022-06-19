Watch
Lexington Police are looking for suspect who fired shots downtown

Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 11:10:04-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are looking for a suspect after several shots were fired on Saturday night in downtown Lexington.

Police say they were called to a scene at Short and Mill Streets around midnight. When they arrived on the scene, police say they found several shell casings and some damage to several cars.

Police have reported that no one has come forward with any injuries from the incident. There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you can contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

