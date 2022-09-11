Lexington Police are searching for a possible suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have part of North Broadway shutdown and are searching for a possible suspect in the area. According to our reporter on the scene, Lexington Police say "a guy with a gun" is in between the highway on-ramp and the highway.

Update: I just spoke to an employee at the Ramada Hotel, which is just across the highway. They told us they saw police chasing someone through their parking lot. We're trying to learn more. @LEX18News — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) September 11, 2022

Currently, traffic is only allowed to come off the East/Southbound off-ramp of I-75 at exit 113.

There's a large police presence at the I-64/75 interchange at North Broadway in Lexington. An officer on scene would only tell us the scene is active and asked us to stay back here for our own safety. A Lexington Police helicopter is circling overhead. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/hU5yZ3B1Yj — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) September 11, 2022

LEX 18 has a crew on the scene are we are working to learn more information.

This is a developing story, please stick with LEX 18 as we get more information.

