Lexington Police are searching for a possible suspect

LEX 18
Posted at 3:36 PM, Sep 11, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have part of North Broadway shutdown and are searching for a possible suspect in the area. According to our reporter on the scene, Lexington Police say "a guy with a gun" is in between the highway on-ramp and the highway.

Currently, traffic is only allowed to come off the East/Southbound off-ramp of I-75 at exit 113.

LEX 18 has a crew on the scene are we are working to learn more information.

This is a developing story, please stick with LEX 18 as we get more information.

