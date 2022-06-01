Lexington Police are warning of recent telephone scams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is warning the public of recent telephone scams in the area.

In the scams, callers are impersonating law enforcement agencies, including Lexington Police, and request payment for fines or arrest warrants.

Lexington Police want to remind you that they will not ask you for your credit card information, money, bitcoin, or another payment method for a fine or warrant.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the Lexington Police Department and asking for money, hang up and call (859)-258-3600.