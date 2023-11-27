Lexington police arrest alleged Georgia murder suspect at Red Mile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police arrested a Georgia murder suspect after a cell phone pinged near C-Worth Superstore on Versailles Road.

According to the arrest citation, on November 18, around 2:02 p.m., the Versailles Police Department had a cell phone ping that was in connection with a felony murder suspect, as well as aggravated assault out of Georgia with full extradition.

Police identified the man as 46-year-old Demetrick Wendall Davis, who was believed to be armed with a pocket knife.

Officers say they located Davis at the Red Mile casino and attempted to stop him due to his outstanding felony murder warrant.

The arrest citation states that Davis fled on foot and resisted officers by "striking, kicking, and attempting to bite" them.

When taken into custody, police say they found a key on Davis linked to a stolen vehicle.

Davis is charged with the following:

