Lexington Police: Arrest made in 2022 Cambridge Drive homicide

Posted at 6:04 PM, Feb 27, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police say a woman was arrested and charged Monday for a 2022 homicide.

35-year-old Jennifer Kashuba was arrested and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

On February 17, 2022 around 9:30 p.m., police and LFD responded to the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive for reports of a dead body. They located the body near a dumpster.

During investigation, the death was ruled a homicide. Officials say the Fayette County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name.

Kashuba is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

