Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington Police asking for help after overnight shooting

2022-08-12 14_05_23-BARBER SHOOTING NICKWOOD 0812(24).mp4.png
LEX 18
2022-08-12 14_05_23-BARBER SHOOTING NICKWOOD 0812(24).mp4.png
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 14:19:47-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are asking the public for information on a shooting that happened Thursday night.

Police were called to the Nickwood Trail around 9 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that multiple houses and vehicles were hit during the gunfire.

Police are still actively investigating and are asking the public if they have any information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate