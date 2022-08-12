Lexington Police asking for help after overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are asking the public for information on a shooting that happened Thursday night.

Police were called to the Nickwood Trail around 9 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that multiple houses and vehicles were hit during the gunfire.

Police are still actively investigating and are asking the public if they have any information.