Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington police: Body found on Versailles Road

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:00 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 07:00:47-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Human remains were discovered on Versailles Road in a wooded area next to a bank.

Lexington police were notified at approximately 8:42 p.m. Monday about human remains found near 2347 Versailles Road, close to the intersection of Alexandria Drive.

The coroner's office was called to the scene.

We're told the remains appear to have been there for some time.

It is too early to determine physical traits of the remains.

This is a developing story, stay with us for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth