Lexington police: Body found on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Human remains were discovered on Versailles Road in a wooded area next to a bank.

Lexington police were notified at approximately 8:42 p.m. Monday about human remains found near 2347 Versailles Road, close to the intersection of Alexandria Drive.

The coroner's office was called to the scene.

We're told the remains appear to have been there for some time.

It is too early to determine physical traits of the remains.

