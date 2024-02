LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency personnel are responding to a situation at the Fayette Mall.

Police have told our reporter that there is a car inside the mall. Our reporter also witnessed one person being escorted out of the mall by police.

Photos show heavy damage sustained by the doors at the mall's entrance.

There are currently around 10 firetrucks along with police cars staging outside of H&M.

This is a developing situation, and we are working to find out more.