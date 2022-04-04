Lexington Police Department announces 'U Drive. U Text. U Pay.' campaign to curb distracted drivers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. Campaign.

Starting Monday through April 11, the Lexington Police Department is increasing patrols to stop and cite drivers who are texting and driving. The department is using the campaign to enforce texting and distracted driving laws.

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study found 3,142 people killed in collisions caused by distracted driving in 2019, including 566 individuals who were not occupants of vehicles (pedestrians, bicyclists, and others). It found texting and driving to be one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving and at any given moment, about 660,000 drivers are using or manipulating electronic devices while behind the wheel.

The Lexington Police Department says drivers should not text and drive at any time, but if you need to text, pull over and do not drive while doing so. If you are the driver, follow these steps for a safe driving experience: