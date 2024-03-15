Lexington Police Department issues traffic alert ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a traffic alert ahead of the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Downtown Lexington will host several events on Saturday, including the Shamrock Shuffle 3K, St. Patrick's Parade and Irish Festival, and the KSHAA Girls' Sweet 16 Tournament semifinals and championship games.

Lexington police advise anyone traveling in the area to use caution due to higher vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Here are the following road closures and their times, according to police:



West Main Street between North Upper Street and North Mill Street- Closed from 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

West Short Street between North Upper Street and North Mill Street- Closed from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Main Street between Midland Avenue and North Mill Street- Closed from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Midland Avenue- Closed from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Main Street between Midland Avenue and North Mill Street- Closed from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For up-to-date road closures or traffic information, go to Real-time traffic ticker | City of Lexington (lexingtonky.gov).