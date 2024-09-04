Lexington Police Department joining national 'Right to Carry, Duty to Secure' campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department announced on Wednesday they are joining the International Associations of Chiefs of Police and Shaquille O'Neal for the "Right to Carry, Duty to Secure" campaign.

According to a release, law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are teaming up to remind gun owners to practice firearm safety and security.

LPD reports that from the beginning of the year through the end of July, "190 firearms were reported stolen in Lexington," and "163 of those stolen were taken from vehicles."

According to LPD, "stolen guns are often used to commit violent crimes."

Many times, guns are stolen from vehicles parked at homes, according to an analysis of FBI NIBIRS data.

LPD reports the following safety tips for securing firearms:

