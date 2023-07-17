Lexington Police Department launches Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has launched an Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign to address and prevent aggressive driving.

According to LPD, from July 17 through 31, officers will work dedicated overtime to stop aggressive driving.

The operation of a motor vehicle selfish or impatient way that impacts others on the road and creates an unsafe environment is known as aggressive driving.

Forms of aggressive driving include the following:



running stop signs and red lights

speeding

tailgating

weaving through traffic

making hand and facial gestures

making verbal threats

screaming, honking, or flashing lights

To report an aggressive driver, call 859-258-3600.