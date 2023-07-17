Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington Police Department launches Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign

lexington police.png
Lexington Police Department
lexington police.png
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 17:35:19-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has launched an Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign to address and prevent aggressive driving.

According to LPD, from July 17 through 31, officers will work dedicated overtime to stop aggressive driving.

The operation of a motor vehicle selfish or impatient way that impacts others on the road and creates an unsafe environment is known as aggressive driving.

Forms of aggressive driving include the following:

  • running stop signs and red lights
  • speeding
  • tailgating
  • weaving through traffic
  • making hand and facial gestures
  • making verbal threats
  • screaming, honking, or flashing lights

To report an aggressive driver, call 859-258-3600.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth