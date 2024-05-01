Lexington Police Department releases body camera video of Tayna Fogle's arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department released the body camera footage of the arrest of councilmember Tayna Fogle after her case was dismissed in court on Tuesday.

Fogle stood in the courtroom as Judge Lindsey Thurston announced that, per the prosecutors' request, all charges would be dismissed.

She was charged with criminal trespassing, menacing, and resisting arrest after she went to an AT&T store on March 10 to report fraudulent charges.

In the body cam video, you can see Fogle being asked to leave, but she refused. The store eventually asked her to leave, but she refused, prompting her to record the incident live on Facebook.

The video can be viewed on the Lexington Police Department's X account: