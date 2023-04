LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department remembers Officer Bryan Durman, who was killed in the line of duty 13 years ago.

According to a Facebook post from the LPD, Durman was responding to a noise complaint on North Limestone when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Durman was 27 years old when he was killed and had been with the department since December 2007.

At the time of his death, he left behind a wife and son.