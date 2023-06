LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is hosting a 'Cops and Bobbers' event on Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Gainesway Park Fishing Pond.

LPD says the event is open to the public, including fishing, free food, and face painting. No fishing license is required, and equipment will be provided.