LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have charged a suspect in an overnight homicide. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, police responded to the 400 block of Stratford Drive for an assault.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 54-year-old Leslie Bales of Lexington had suffered from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim. Police are still actively investigating.