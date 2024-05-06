Lexington Police investigate a homicide around Christian Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday around 7:17 a.m., Lexington Police say they were dispatched to the 2100 block of Christian Road for a person that was down.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a male victim that was suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was taken to a hospital in the area. Sunday, the victim succumbed to their injuries.

Detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are investigating.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have information about this incident to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be made to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.