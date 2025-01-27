Lexington police investigate a possible shooting on Lancaster Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say they are investigating a possible shooting that happened Sunday night in the 1000 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Police say they got a call about a shooting victim just after 9:00 p.m. The roadway in the area was blocked off around 10:00 p.m. LPD says they searched the area but have not located a suspect or a victim. LEX 18 crews that were out at the scene say that they could see police using drones.

While officials say that they have located the scene, they also say there was no property damage in the area.

Lexington police say that the incident is still under investigation.