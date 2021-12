LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police were called to the 1400 block of Hill Street at 8:16 p.m.

Once police were on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man's injuries are considered life-threatening.

Five cars and two apartments were hit with bullets, but no one else was injured.

Detectives are still on the scene, and this is an ongoing investigation.

His identity is unknown at the time.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.