LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — One person was killed in a shooting in Lexington late Saturday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on East Fifth Street, according to Lexington Police.

When officers got on scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where LPD says the man died from his injuries.

The identity of the man has not been released yet nor has any information on a potential suspect.

This shooting remains under investigation.