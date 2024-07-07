Lexington Police investigate infant's death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police say they were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Centre Parkway on Saturday morning around 9:23 a.m.

Police say they were called to the home for an unresponsive infant. When they arrived, officers say they found a 20-month-old who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

LPD says the death investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-253-2020, or contact them online at www.BluegrassCrimeStoppers.com.