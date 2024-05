LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department reports that the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kelsey Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say that the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on any suspect information.

If you have any information, contact Lexington Police.