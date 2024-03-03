Lexington Police investigate two overnight shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are hurt in two separate shootings in Lexington overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The first shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on E. Fifth Street just off Elm Tree Lane.

According to Lexington Police, officers were sent to the hospital after the shooting happened for reports of someone shot.

That person's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Then around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Hedgewood Court off of Woodhill Drive for a separate shooting.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both of these shootings are considered ongoing investigations.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to Lexington Police.