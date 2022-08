LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are asking for information from the public about a shooting that happened on Thursday morning.

According to the police, they responded to Martha Court for a report of a shooting with a victim.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police (859) 258-3600. You can also leave anonymous tips with Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.