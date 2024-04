LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle on Shropshire Avenue near East Third Street just after midnight.

According to police, the vehicle was blocking the intersection, and when officers approached it, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

The Fayette County Coroner also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.