Police: One person injured in early morning Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say they are investigating after responding to a shots fired call around 6:20 a.m. near the 600 block of Carver Road on Friday.

According to police, they could not locate a suspect or victim when arriving on the scene.

Police say they were then notified of an adult male who walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim told officers that he was in a vehicle on Hollow Creek Road when the shooting happened.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to call police.