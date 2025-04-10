Lexington police investigating after home, vehicle on Creekside Court hit by gunfire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after they say a home and vehicle were hit by gunfire overnight Thursday on Creekside Court.

According to police, they responded just after 1:20 a.m. and found an occupied house hit by gunfire and a vehicle parked in the driveway, which also had been shot.

Police say no injuries were reported, and one person was home at the time of the incident.

Shell casings were recovered from the scene, according to police, and they are working to find who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington police.