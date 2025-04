LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after they say a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound late Thursday night.

According to police, they responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 p.m. on Thursday at the 1600 block of Crossen Way, near Man O' War at Armstrong Mill Road.

Police say that the man is expected to survive, and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the police at 859-258-3600.