Lexington police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say they are investigating after they received a call for reported shots fired Thursday night on Third Street and North Broadway.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene, they found shell casings.

Police say that a man later showed up at a local hospital with a reported non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.