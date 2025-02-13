Lexington police investigating after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after they say a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, there is no shooting location or suspect information available.

Police say the man's injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or by calling 859-253-2020.