Lexington Police investigating after multiple car break-ins in Hamburg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after a Lexington Police officer fires their weapon during a separate investigation early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to Polo Club Boulevard near Waterstone at Hamburg apartment complex for calls of multiple cars being broken into by two men.

According to Lexington Police, officers found a suspicious car when they got on scene and approached.

When trying to make contact with the driver of the car, they sped in the direction of the officer and the officer fired their weapon, according to Lexington Police.

The suspects then drove away toward Polo Club Boulevard and have not been found at this time.

The officer who fired their weapon has been place on administrative assignment as the investigation continues per Lexington Police Department policy.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.