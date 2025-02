LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after a stabbing that happened overnight that left one man injured.

According to police, they responded to the area of West 6th Street just after 3:00 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect, and the location where the stabbing occurred is unknown, according to police.