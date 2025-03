LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after they say a person walked into a hospital overnight with a gunshot wound.

According to police, they recieved a call before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they were unable to determine where it happened and don't have any information about a potiential shooter.

Police say the person is expected to survive and anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police.