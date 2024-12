LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in an attempted burglary overnight at a business on Hartland Parkway.

According to police, an early morning investigation on Monday shows that suspects tried to burglarize a store, and when fleeing, there were gunshots.

Police said there was damage to the property but not from the gunshots.

Further, police noted no injuries and that nothing had been stolen from the store.