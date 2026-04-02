Woman arrested after allegedly firing a shot into the roof of a Lextran bus during an altercation

UPDATE: April 2 at 8:05 a.m.

The Lexington Police Department says that a woman has been arrested in connection with a shot being fired on a Lextran bus late Wednesday night at Asbury Lane and La Salle Road.

When arriving on the scene, police learned that the suspect had been involved in an altercation with another passenger before reportedly firing a shot into the roof of the bus.

Police say the suspect was identified as 49-year-old Paris Hilliard, who was arrested and charged with eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

She is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Original Story:

Lexington police have detained a person who they say fired shots on a bus just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened at Asbury Lane and La Salle Road, which is near New Circle at Russell Cave.

Police say no one was hurt, and the gun was found at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.