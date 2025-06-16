Lexington police investigating after woman walks into hospital with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is seeking information on a shooting after a woman walked into a hospital outside of the county with a reported non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police detailed that on Monday, they were notified of a woman victim who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe that the shooting occurred on Sunday night in the 1700 block of Liberty Road.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on the shooting call Lexington police at 859-258-2600. Further, anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online here.