Lexington police investigating Costigan Drive shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An underage male victim is recovering after being shot in the Winburn area overnight.

Lexington police responded to Costigan Drive right after midnight Monday for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a male victim with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time and it's unclear what led up to the incident.

No one else was hurt.

This situation remains under investigation.

Lexington police are asking anyone with information to come forward.