Lexington police investigating deadly one-vehicle crash on West High Street

Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 14, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday night.

Police and fire personnel responded to an injury crash on the 800-block of West High Street at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the 31-year-old Christopher Smith died at the scene after his vehicle veered off the road and hit a large metal utility pole.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police Special Operations (Collision Reconstruction Unit) at 859-258-3663.

