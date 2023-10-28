Lexington Police investigating early morning motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is fighting for their life after a motorcycle crash in Lexington early Saturday morning.

According to Lexington Police, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on East Third Street near the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police haven't said if there were any other vehicles involved in this collision.

This crash is still under investigation.

LEX 18 will provide updates as they become available.