Lexington Police investigating early morning motorcycle crash

Posted at 7:49 AM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 07:49:15-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is fighting for their life after a motorcycle crash in Lexington early Saturday morning.

According to Lexington Police, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on East Third Street near the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police haven't said if there were any other vehicles involved in this collision.

This crash is still under investigation.

LEX 18 will provide updates as they become available.

